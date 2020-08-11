Axis Bank rolls out AI-powered voice assistant

India's Axis Bank has launched an AI-powered automated voice assistant to help answer customer queries.

The bot, called Axaa, was developed in partnership with Vernacular.Ai and can converse with customers who call the bank in English, Hindi and 'Hinglish'.



Axis claims Axaa can recognise the intent and nature of customer queries, addressing most issues without the need for any human intervention.



Ratan Kesh, head, retail operations and service, Axis, says: "This new technology will not only enhance customer experience, but will also increase efficiency of our contact centre operations.



"More importantly it will help our employees to focus on more complicated queries and request from customers and thereby improve productivity while improving quality and customer experience."