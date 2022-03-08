Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on digital identity, trust, biometrics and Secure Customer Authentication.
Tesco Bank brings biometric onboarding to new Pay+ shopping app

Tesco Bank brings biometric onboarding to new Pay+ shopping app

Tesco Bank is using biometric authentication technology from Onfido to speed up onboarding for its Clubcard Pay+ account, through which users can ring-fence their grocery spend from any existing bank account.

Launched in January, Tesco Clubcard Pay+ enables members to pay with their Clubcard and pick up extra loyalty points wherever they shop. Clubcard Pay+ also gives shoppers the power to save while they shop by rounding up their purchases to the nearest pound, saving the difference into a Round Up account.

Tesco says the partnership with Onfido streamlines the process for customer onboarding. Rather than filling out postal applications, customers can apply directly through the Tesco Bank mobile banking app using a photo of a government-issued identity document (ID) and a selfie. Onfido first checks that the ID is genuine and then matches it with the user’s face. Additional features, such as Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Autofill, extracts data from the ID to prefill the application form to streamline the account opening process further.

“The world of banking and e-commerce has changed significantly in recent years and customers are increasingly looking for integrated, seamless experiences,” says Sigga Sigurdardottir, chief customer officer at Tesco Bank. “By partnering with Onfido, we’re building on our reputation as a trusted high street bank with the addition of innovative technology that gives customers the best digital experience possible.”

