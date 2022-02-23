MUFG shutters blockchain-based payments network

Mitsubishi UFJ has pulled the plug on its blockchain-based online payment network, Global Open Network Japan (GO-NET Japan), citing the "recent hard business environment" for payments.

Developed as a joint venture with vendor Akamai, GO-NET Japan was designed in response to the rise of the Internet of Things, enabling pay-per-use, micropayments and other developing IoT-enabled payment transactions.



After several delays, it was launched last April but MUFG now says that it will suspend operations and begin liquidation procedures.



The Japanese giant says that Covid-19, along with other factors, "made it difficult to develop its business on the scale originally anticipated" and that profitability was unlikely to be reached in a "reasonable timeframe".



