News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
Coinbase enters Japan through MUFG partnership

Coinbase enters Japan through MUFG partnership

US crypto exchange Coinbase is launching in Japan through a partnership with local banking giant Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG).

By working with MUFG, Coinbase says it can help millions of people in Japan begin trading on its exchange by offering MUFG Quick Deposit for all customers from day one.

Initially, the exchange will offer retail products, including a suite of five top assets based on trading volume, with more added over the next few months.

Localised versions of the US firm's services, such as advanced trading and Coinbase for Institutions, will also follow.

