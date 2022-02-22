ANZ invests $50 million in climate finance firm Pollination

ANZ has invested $50 million for a minority equity stake in climate change investment and advisory group Pollination.

For ANZ, the partnership between the two firms will focus on the transition needs of its institutional clients in terms of sustainable finance, project and export finance, carbon markets and corporate advisory, including mergers & acquisitions.



ANZ group executive institutional Mark Whelan says: “We’re pleased to be partnering with a team that has strong climate finance and investment expertise, deep relationships and commercial momentum. These credentials, combined with ANZ’s long-standing leadership position in sustainable finance and debt capital markets, will bring significant opportunities for our customers.



“This partnership also underpins ANZ’s strategy to support customers in the transition to net zero, while helping cement our position as a leading Environmental Sustainability bank in the region.”



Founded in 2019, Pollination comprises more than 120 experts operating across 13 countries. Team members have played leading roles in decarbonisation and nature solutions, including in development of the Paris Agreement and key negotiating coalitions to the UNFCCC, and on the leadership teams of Australia’s national green finance and climate innovation institutions like Arena and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC).