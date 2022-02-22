Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

ANZ Banking Group

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
ANZ invests $50 million in climate finance firm Pollination

ANZ invests $50 million in climate finance firm Pollination

ANZ has invested $50 million for a minority equity stake in climate change investment and advisory group Pollination.

For ANZ, the partnership between the two firms will focus on the transition needs of its institutional clients in terms of sustainable finance, project and export finance, carbon markets and corporate advisory, including mergers & acquisitions.

ANZ group executive institutional Mark Whelan says: “We’re pleased to be partnering with a team that has strong climate finance and investment expertise, deep relationships and commercial momentum. These credentials, combined with ANZ’s long-standing leadership position in sustainable finance and debt capital markets, will bring significant opportunities for our customers.

“This partnership also underpins ANZ’s strategy to support customers in the transition to net zero, while helping cement our position as a leading Environmental Sustainability bank in the region.”

Founded in 2019, Pollination comprises more than 120 experts operating across 13 countries. Team members have played leading roles in decarbonisation and nature solutions, including in development of the Paris Agreement and key negotiating coalitions to the UNFCCC, and on the leadership teams of Australia’s national green finance and climate innovation institutions like Arena and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC).

Related Companies

ANZ Banking Group

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] APP scams: Who is truly responsible?[Webinar] APP scams: Who is truly responsible?

Trending

Related News
Westpac rolls out ESG training programme for institutional staff
/sustainable

Westpac rolls out ESG training programme for institutional staff

ANZ appoints new CIO in preparation for ANZX launch
/people

ANZ appoints new CIO in preparation for ANZX launch

Trending

  1. Stripe invests in payroll startup Check

  2. Paysafe appoints new executives from Barclays and Amazon

  3. JPMorgan opens metaverse lounge

  4. Warren Buffett dumps Visa and Mastercard stock, buys Nubank

  5. Amazon reaches global deal with Visa over card fees

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?