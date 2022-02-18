Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Toucan

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Financial inclusion

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Toucan takes flight with Dragon’s Den investment

Toucan takes flight with Dragon’s Den investment

Nine days after its official launch, the Toucan app locked-in investment through a slightly unconventional approach for fintech - BBC One’s Dragon’s Den.

Aired on Thursday night, Toucan’s CEO Matt Crate and head of product Melody Truong, delivered a three minute pitch to showcase the Toucan app’s ambition of revolutionising charitable giving.

Toucan aims to bridge the gap for highly digital, highly charitable millennials, through a modern, flexible and accessible application.

All five ‘Dragon’ investors made an offer to invest in the app as a ‘five-way’ deal at a 2% share, however the final investment was negotiated by the duo with one of the Dragons, Steven Bartlett.

Crate and Truong were motivated to work with Bartlett specifically, having discovered Bartlett’s podcast during the early days of Toucan. The rapid-fire negotiation saw Bartlett agree to a 7% stake in the business for £85,000.

Commenting in a press release on the investment, Crate said: “It was an honour to step into the famous Den and pitch Toucan to five brilliant entrepreneurial minds. Toucan taps into a gap in the market by bringing a much-needed digital revolution to charitable giving, at a time where charities are struggling more than ever due to the impact of the pandemic on their funding. We want to build a world where giving is second nature, and where our users can show what they stand for, by making donations fun, flexible and accessible to all.”

Related Companies

Toucan

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Financial inclusion

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] APP scams: Who is truly responsible?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital d[New Impact Study] Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Trending

Related News
Charitable giving app Toucan takes flight
/startups

Charitable giving app Toucan takes flight

Trending

  1. Paysafe appoints new executives from Barclays and Amazon

  2. JPMorgan opens metaverse lounge

  3. Stripe invests in payroll startup Check

  4. BNPL firms ordered to refund charges to users following FCA crackdown

  5. NatWest to close another 32 branches

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?