Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Channels

Retail banking Mobile & online Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Saudi Payments to introduce national QR code scheme

Saudi Payments to introduce national QR code scheme

Saudi Payments has contracted with HPS for the development of a national QR code platform for use by banks, fintechs and merchants across the Kingdom.

Saudi Payments, a fully owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabia Monetary Authority (Sama), says the project will reduce cash dependence and speed the proliferation of mobile payments.

Based on the ISO 20022 messaging standard, the interoperable network will enable merchants, individual customers, and service providers to be linked together to complete payments using the same code regardless of the service provider or scheme.

Merchants will be able to use the QR code to present a request for payment to a consumer, who can use their mobile devices to scan, verify and approve a payment, or reject the request. Multiple payment types are supported, information can both be fixed in a static QR code and used for multiple transactions, or a dynamic QR Code can be used for individual transactions.

The initiative is in line with the Kingdom's 10-years Financial Sector Development Program (FSDP), which aims to support digital transformation projects and fulfill aspirations to create a cashless society.

Channels

Retail banking Mobile & online Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Unlocking Revenue Through Digital Identity - Download Now!

Comments: (1)

Duane Tough
Duane Tough - PBATM - ny 05 March, 2020, 19:18Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

QR is going to be the most relevent in many jurisdictions in teh next 5 years....

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies, [New I[New Impact Study] Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Trending Stories

Related News
Tencent and UnionPay integrate QR code systems
/mobile & online

Tencent and UnionPay integrate QR code systems

Singapore rolls out unified QR code payments

Singapore rolls out unified QR code payments

Softbank and Yahoo tap Paytm QR tech for Japanese mobile payments service

27 Jul 2018

Card networks bring standardised QR codes to Thailand

11 May 2017

QR code-based payment initiative rolls out in India

20 Feb 2017

Trending

  1. Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

  2. Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

  3. Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

  4. Saudi Payments to introduce national QR code scheme

  5. ING economist: The US has most to lose in war of digital currencies

Research
See all papers »
The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies