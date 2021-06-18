Novus partners Visa for 'impact-driven' digital banking app

Novus, an "impact-driven" startup has teamed up with Visa and Railsbank on a mobile application that rewards users for sustainable purchasing choices.

Set to launch this summer with a 15,000 waitlist, Novus rewards its community with real-time impact points that can be spent, saved and tracked via the app.



Members can choose to use the impact points they generate in the app through everyday payments towards issues like gender inequality, world hunger and ocean pollution.



They can then track their impact in real time to see just how much of a difference they are making, as well as track and offset their carbon footprint based on their card activity.



An in-app marketplace features ethical and sustainable brands to help make it more accessible to lead a sustainable lifestyle for those looking to do so.



Jill Docherty, executive director, business development (UK & Ireland), Visa, says: “Digital payments can empower consumers to understand, measure and manage the social and environmental impact of their everyday spend.



"We are thrilled to be working with Novus on the launch of their innovative solution which will help conscious consumers use their purchasing power for good.”