Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa RailsBank Novus

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Start ups Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Novus partners Visa for &#39;impact-driven&#39; digital banking app

Novus partners Visa for 'impact-driven' digital banking app

Novus, an "impact-driven" startup has teamed up with Visa and Railsbank on a mobile application that rewards users for sustainable purchasing choices.

Set to launch this summer with a 15,000 waitlist, Novus rewards its community with real-time impact points that can be spent, saved and tracked via the app.

Members can choose to use the impact points they generate in the app through everyday payments towards issues like gender inequality, world hunger and ocean pollution.

They can then track their impact in real time to see just how much of a difference they are making, as well as track and offset their carbon footprint based on their card activity.

An in-app marketplace features ethical and sustainable brands to help make it more accessible to lead a sustainable lifestyle for those looking to do so.

Jill Docherty, executive director, business development (UK & Ireland), Visa, says: “Digital payments can empower consumers to understand, measure and manage the social and environmental impact of their everyday spend.

"We are thrilled to be working with Novus on the launch of their innovative solution which will help conscious consumers use their purchasing power for good.”

Related Companies

Visa RailsBank Novus

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Start ups Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] What does a digital-first ‘Bank for the Future’ look like?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] What does a digital-first ‘Bank for the Future’ look like?[Webinar] What does a digital-first ‘Bank for the Future’ look like?

Trending

Trending

  1. Stripe launches ID verification tool; sees strong investor interest

  2. PayPal vets launch decentralised cross-border payment network

  3. Wipro appoints YES Bank tech chief as CIO

  4. AmEx opens first business banking accounts

  5. Lloyds Banking Group appoints David Gledhill from DBS as chief operating officer

Research
See all reports »
The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation

Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation

Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future

Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future