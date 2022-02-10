Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Private sector project makes Britcoin play

Private sector project makes Britcoin play

A new UK initiative is looking to advance the case for a retail central bank digital currency (CBDC), publishing a green paper and preparing a set of pilots.

The Bank of England and HM Treasury have been actively pursuing the case for a CBDC, dubbed Britcoin, due to the declining use of cash and the threats to monetary sovereignty posed by private digital currencies.

However, the idea has received significant pushback, most recently from a committee of peers in the House of Lords, which last month concluded that there is no convincing case for the digital pound.

Project New Era, an initiative led by The Payments Association, paywith.glass and other private industry stakeholders, and supported by Boston Consulting Group, is looking to advance the conversation with its Green Paper, which will be followed by real-world pilots looking into design questions and how to mitigate risks.

The project is putting together a private consortium to carry out the pilots using dSterling, a digital settlement asset similar to a CBDC. The focus will be on testing use cases, including retail payments, cross-border transactions Tokenisation-as-a-Service, and how to service Payment Institutions and Electronic Money Issuers.

The project then plans to share their data and feedback with central banks and policymakers.

Tony Craddock, director general, The Payments Association, says: “The widespread adoption of CBDCs could be as important to the 21st century as the end of the gold standard was to the 20th. Because of the UK’s long-standing position at the forefront of global financial services we have an opportunity to take a leading role in the next generation of financial services.

"Our next step will be to build a larger stakeholder network from the public and private sector that will be key in building the pilot project.”

Last year, a separate independent forum backed by the likes of Accenture, CGI Group and Ripple launched to push for the implementation of a digital pound and digital money ecosystem.

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Registration open for EBAday 2022 - Join us in-person on 31 May - 1 June, The Austria Center, ViennaRegistration open for EBAday 2022 - Join us in-person on 31 May - 1 June, The Austria Center, Vienna

Trending

Related News
Lords Committee pours cold water on UK CBDC
/crypto

Lords Committee pours cold water on UK CBDC

Glen outlines pathway to live Britcoin launch
/crypto

Glen outlines pathway to live Britcoin launch

Digital Pound Foundation launches to promote UK CBDC

14 Oct 2021

Sunak: "No, we're not replacing cash with 'Britcoin'."

27 Jul 2021

Governor Bailey encouraged by progress around ‘critical innovation’ of CBDC

11 Jun 2021

Trending

  1. PayPal reveals 4.5 million accounts were ‘illegitimate’, shares plummet

  2. Monzo offers staff three months’ paid leave

  3. Fiserv to buy Finxact

  4. Best NFT Projects To Invest In 2022 - 2023

  5. Monzo beats Starling on overdraft requests, claims Built for Mars

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?