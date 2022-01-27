Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Payment Systems Regulator

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
PSR bids to shake up card acquiring market

PSR bids to shake up card acquiring market

The UK's payments watchdog has set out new rules designed to inject more competition into the market for card acquiring services.

The consultation follows a review published in November which found that the supply of card-acquiring services does not work well for merchants with annual card turnover up to £50 million. These merchants could make savings by shopping around or negotiating with their current supplier, but many do not.

Under the PSR's proposals, service providers will need to be more transparent about their pricing, providing summary information boxes setting out key price and non-price service elements of card-acquiring services. Information about contract renewals should additionally be made using an agreed standard of messaging that will help merchants better understand what they are signing up for.

The regulator is also calling for the introduction of price comparison tools for merchants so they can see whether they are getting the best deal.

Finally, the watchdog wants to address barriers to switching between card-acquiring services, which arise from Point of Sale (POS) terminal leases,​ by looking at potential options for merchants to switch without incurring undue cost or suffering inconvenience. This may include the replacement of terminals by POS terminal lease providers for instance.

Genevieve Marjoribanks, head of policy at the PSR says: “In our recently published strategy, we highlighted our focus on competition in payments. This work ties directly into our strategy because the proposed remedies will help merchants find the best deals to use card-acquiring services at the most competitive tariffs for them - and give greater transparency to merchants in what can sometimes be a complicated area, particularly for smaller merchants.”

The PSR is seeking feedback on its proposed remedies and also invites industry to develop and submit detailed specifications for the potential remedies discussed, as well as any alternative suggestions. The close date is 6 April 2022.

Related Companies

Payment Systems Regulator

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Anubis Horribilis - Fending off large-scale automated mobile banking malware

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

Trending

Related News
PSR slaps prepaid card firms with £33 million fine for cartel behaviour
/regulation

PSR slaps prepaid card firms with £33 million fine for cartel behaviour

Payment Systems Regulator publishes five-year plan
/payments

Payment Systems Regulator publishes five-year plan

PSR issues new access to cash directive to Link

28 Oct 2021

PSR narrows scope for delivery of UK's New Payments Architecture

29 Jul 2021

Trending

  1. Mastercard launches virtual card for instant B2B payments

  2. Santander bets big on BNPL with new service Zinia

  3. JPMorgan buys 49% stake in Viva Wallet

  4. Huawei taps Curve for mobile payments

  5. Apple to turn iPhone into a payment terminal

Research
See all reports »
Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022