Payment Systems Regulator publishes five-year plan

The UK's Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) has set out a five-year strategic plan focused on protecting users and promoting competition in the sector.
The plan focuses on four strategic priorities for the next five years:
- Ensure users have continued access to the payment services they rely on and support a choice of payment options.
- Ensure users are sufficiently protected when using the UK's payment systems.
- Promote competition between UK payment systems and the markets supported by them; protecting users where that competition is not sufficient.
- Act to ensure the interbank systems provide the infrastructure, rules and incentives that foster innovation and competition in payments.
Read the strategy summary:Download the document now 6.1 mb (PDF File)