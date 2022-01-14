Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Payment Systems Regulator

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Regulation & Compliance Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Payment Systems Regulator publishes five-year plan

Payment Systems Regulator publishes five-year plan

The UK's Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) has set out a five-year strategic plan focused on protecting users and promoting competition in the sector.

The plan focuses on four strategic priorities for the next five years:

  • Ensure users have continued access to the payment services they rely on and support a choice of payment options.
  • Ensure users are sufficiently protected when using the UK's payment systems.
  • Promote competition between UK payment systems and the markets supported by them; protecting users where that competition is not sufficient.
  • Act to ensure the interbank systems provide the infrastructure, rules and incentives that foster innovation and competition in payments.

Read the strategy summary:

Download the document now 6.1 mb (PDF File)

Related Companies

Payment Systems Regulator

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Regulation & Compliance Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: 2022 Analysis of Cloud Service Providers - Take the Survey >

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Reinvention of Card Payments[New Report] The Reinvention of Card Payments

Trending

Related News
PSR issues new access to cash directive to Link
/payments

PSR issues new access to cash directive to Link

PSR narrows scope for delivery of UK's New Payments Architecture
/payments

PSR narrows scope for delivery of UK's New Payments Architecture

FCA/PSR: Pockets of vulnerability remain but most UK consumers have reasonable access to cash

23 Jul 2021

Trending

  1. Revolut launches as a bank in 10 Western European countries

  2. Citi to sack unvaccinated staff at the end of the month

  3. Top 10 NFT Marketplace to Launch your NFT and Own the Best

  4. Wise shares tank on Citi analyst note

  5. US banks form stablecoin consortium

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

The Reinvention of Card Payments

The Reinvention of Card Payments