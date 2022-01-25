Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Moss

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Payments

Keywords

Cards Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Spend management startup Moss achieves €500 million valuation on €75m Series B

Spend management startup Moss achieves €500 million valuation on €75m Series B

Berlin-based spend management platform Moss has has closed a Series B funding round of €75 million as it prepares to enter the UK market.

The startup is on its way to achieving unicorn status in less than two and a half years since it was officially founded, with a company valuation of over €500 million and total capital raised at €130 million. Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures and Tiger Global are among the firm's high profile investors.

The fintech was initially launched in mid-2020 as a corporate credit card for startups and digital companies in Germany. In the meantime, Moss has entered the SME market successfully, and expanded the product portfolio significantly.

The product currently offers four modules that companies can deploy either as a complete integrated solution or individually. Moss enables flexible issuing of virtual and physical credit cards, digital entry and approval of invoices, smooth processing and reimbursement of employee expenses, and reliable liquidity management. All four modules benefit from accounting automation and integrations with common accounting software and ERP systems.

Moss credit cards offer high credit lines and come with payment terms of up to 60 days or attractive cashback offers. The company has issued more than 20,000 physical and virtual credit cards and processed over 250,000 transactions.

After the Netherlands, the startup now wants to conquer the UK and plans to expand the current team of more than 200 people in the areas of product, technology, marketing and sales.

Related Companies

Moss

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Payments

Keywords

Cards Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] SWIFT Customer Security Control Framework: How to remain compliant in 2022

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] From Culture to Business to Innovation: Leveraging Cloud to reprogram Banks[Webinar] From Culture to Business to Innovation: Leveraging Cloud to reprogram Banks

Trending

Related News
Spendesk becomes latest fintech unicorn
/payments

Spendesk becomes latest fintech unicorn

Trending

  1. Top 5 NFT Games Android | NFT Mobile Games - 2022

  2. Mastercard launches virtual card for instant B2B payments

  3. Google seeks banking reset; hires PayPal exec Arnold

  4. BBVA creates global software development unit

  5. Top 5 Upcoming NFT Marketplaces - 2022

Research
See all reports »
Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022