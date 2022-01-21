Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Routefusion

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Start ups Retail banking

Keywords

Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Cross-border payments startup Routefusion raises $10.5m for international expansion

Cross-border payments startup Routefusion raises $10.5m for international expansion

Routefusion, an Austin-based startup that helps tech companies embed cross-border payments in their applications, has raised $10.5 million in a seed prime funding round co-led by Canvas Ventures and Silverton Partners.

Haymaker Ventures, Initialized Capital, Jeeves co-founder Sherwin Gandi and Novel Bank co-founder Aldrin Clement joined the round.

Routefusion's API enables neo-banks, payroll providers, platforms, crypto, and marketplaces to expand their products globally with easy-to-implement embedded financial capabilities such as local and international payments (Swift wires) and multi-currency bank accounts.

Since its seed round last February, the firm says it has seen more than 200% organic customer growth and 5000% revenue growth.

The latest funding will be used to expand in new markets with a focus on Latin America and Africa, bringing the company's total reach to more than 180 countries and more than 150 currencies.

Colton Seal, CEO, Routefusion, says: "Gone are the days when go-to-market meant a domestic launch in one market. Today's most ambitious fintech companies know that in order to win big, they must launch globally.

"We understand how to expand a company's product and financial infrastructure, eliminating the obstacles associated with international payments and banking operations. With Routefusion, companies can embrace the global economy and scale across borders and oceans."

Related Companies

Routefusion

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Start ups Retail banking

Keywords

Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

Trending

Related News
Cross-border payments startup Routefusion raises $3.6m
/startups

Cross-border payments startup Routefusion raises $3.6m

Trending

  1. JPMorgan Chase to spend $12bn on tech this year

  2. Amazon suspends ban on Visa payments

  3. Curve promises Amazon Visa ban hack

  4. Payment Systems Regulator publishes five-year plan

  5. PSR slaps prepaid card firms with &#163;33 million fine for cartel behaviour

Research
See all reports »
Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022