Cross-border payments startup Routefusion raises $3.6m

Routefusion, an Austin-based startup that helps tech companies embed cross-border payments in their applications, has raised $3.6 million in seed funding.

Silverton Partners led the round, with participation from Initialized Capital, NextWorld Capital and William Hockey, co-founder of Plaid.



Routefusion's API enables neobanks, payroll providers, platforms, and marketplaces to begin offering cross-border payments to their customers in as quickly as two days.



Customers get access to more than seven different banking and FX providers - a number that Routefusion plans to increase with its new funding.



"Our roadmap for 2021 includes executing nearly a dozen global partnerships, doubling headcount, and continuing to provide superior customer service," says co-founder Colton Seal.