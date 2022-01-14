Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
SoSafe raises $73 million

SoSafe, a cybersecurity awareness platform, as received $73 million in Series B funding. This comes as the firm announces its intention to double their team to 500 this year.

Funding was led by Highland Europe, but also included Carsten Thoma, founder of SAP Hybris and Celonis advisory board member, and Christian Henschel, CEO and co-founder of Adjust. Existing investors include Acton Capital and Global Founders Capital.

SoSafe intends to use this funding to accelerate its presence in international markets and scale the development of its behavioural science-based, human-centric security solution. SoSafe’s solution supplies end-users with gamification embedded throughout the platform. Administrators can also use a high degree of customisation allowing for monitoring of human-based security risk.

Gajan Rajanathan, partner at Highland Europe, remarks: “SoSafe’s founders have built a trusted cybersecurity awareness and testing platform, underpinned by behavioral analytics and human risk scoring that sustainably protects the most important threat surface in cybersecurity – human security breaches.”

Sosafe is already used by more than 1,500 organisations, including Aldi, Ceconomy AG, Taylor Wessing, Vattenfall and Valtech.

Dr. Niklas Hellemann, co-founder and managing director of SoSafe comments: “Challenging the existing paradigms in security awareness and human risk management, we have seen tremendous adoption of our platform and extraordinary growth. We will now increase our international footprint further as well as advance our position as the leading second-generation security awareness and human risk platform, deeply rooted in behavioural science.”

