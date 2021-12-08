Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Visa launches crypto advisory practice

Visa launches crypto advisory practice

Visa is launching an advisory practice to help clients as they look to enter the world of cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin and the like have moved beyond their niche status, attracting massive interest among consumers around the world. A new global survey from Visa shows that 40% of crypto owners would be likely to switch primary banks to one that offers crypto products.

For financial institutions eager to attract or retain customers with a crypto offering, retailers looking to delve into NFTs, or central banks exploring digital currencies, understanding the crypto ecosystem is a vital first step.

Visa is now positioning itself to share the expertise it has built up through its immersion in the sector over the last few years with its global crypto advisory practice.

“We’ve seen a material shift in our clients’ mindset in the last year, from a desire to explore and experiment with crypto, to actually building a strategy and product roadmap,” says Carl Rutstein, global head, Visa consulting and analytics.

The Visa survey shows that awareness of crypto is almost universal, while nearly one in three crypto-aware adults already own or use it.

Terry Angelos, SVP, global head of fintech, Visa, says: “As consumers change their approach to investing, where they bank, and their views on the future of money, every financial institution will need a crypto strategy.”

Related Companies

Visa

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future[New Paper] Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future

Trending

Related News
Visa invests in Latin American open finance startup Belvo
/startups

Visa invests in Latin American open finance startup Belvo

Visa pays $150,000 for CryptoPunk NFT
/crypto

Visa pays $150,000 for CryptoPunk NFT

$1 billion+ spent on crypto-linked Visa cards in H1

08 Jul

Trending

  1. Dutch regulator green lights Bunq €193 million Series A

  2. Better.com CEO fires 900 in single Zoom call

  3. India to regulate crypto, avoids outright ban

  4. Many BNPL users unclear what they&#39;re signing up to - survey

  5. Microsoft to bake BNPL into browser with Zip

Research
See all reports »
Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

The Future of ESGTech 2022

The Future of ESGTech 2022

Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future

Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future