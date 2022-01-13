FIA Tech opens R&D hub in London

FIA Tech, the US technology offshoot of the Futures Industry Association, has opened an R&D hub in London, its first overseas location.

FIA Tech was launched in 2007 as a technology provider to the futures industry, helping market participants with digitally managing give-up agreements, meeting regulatory compliance requirements, and settling brokerage fees and providing reference data products.



“The UK and Europe are core markets for FIA Tech’s customer base and London is a global hub for fintech innovation,” says Nick Solinger, CEO of FIA Tech. “FIA Tech will be expanding in R&D and client services to support our rapid growth and London offers unparalleled access to a cutting edge fintech talent base.”



FIA Tech has recently embarked on a number of new initiatives, including the introduction of a set of reference data products developed together with exchanges, CCPs, regulators, and data providers to remove friction in trading futures and ease compliance with regulations. It has also expanded its Atlantis service to include brokerage of US Listed Options and introduced a new FIA Tech analytics and data service offering a central source of validated data for firms to use for non-US index classifications.



In June, the business was recapitalised with a $44 million investment from a group of 10 clearing firms - ABN Amro Clearing, Bank of America, Barclays, Citi, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Wells Fargo.