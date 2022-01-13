Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Futures Industry Association (FIA)

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Futures and options
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
FIA Tech opens R&amp;D hub in London

FIA Tech opens R&D hub in London

FIA Tech, the US technology offshoot of the Futures Industry Association, has opened an R&D hub in London, its first overseas location.

FIA Tech was launched in 2007 as a technology provider to the futures industry, helping market participants with digitally managing give-up agreements, meeting regulatory compliance requirements, and settling brokerage fees and providing reference data products.

“The UK and Europe are core markets for FIA Tech’s customer base and London is a global hub for fintech innovation,” says Nick Solinger, CEO of FIA Tech. “FIA Tech will be expanding in R&D and client services to support our rapid growth and London offers unparalleled access to a cutting edge fintech talent base.”

FIA Tech has recently embarked on a number of new initiatives, including the introduction of a set of reference data products developed together with exchanges, CCPs, regulators, and data providers to remove friction in trading futures and ease compliance with regulations. It has also expanded its Atlantis service to include brokerage of US Listed Options and introduced a new FIA Tech analytics and data service offering a central source of validated data for firms to use for non-US index classifications.

In June, the business was recapitalised with a $44 million investment from a group of 10 clearing firms - ABN Amro Clearing, Bank of America, Barclays, Citi, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Wells Fargo.

Related Companies

Futures Industry Association (FIA)

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Futures and options
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: 2022 Analysis of Cloud Service Providers - Take the Survey >

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] From Culture to Business to Innovation: Leveraging Cloud to reprogram Banks[Webinar] From Culture to Business to Innovation: Leveraging Cloud to reprogram Banks

Trending

Related News
Clearing firms invest in FIA Tech
/markets

Clearing firms invest in FIA Tech

Trending

  1. Revolut launches as a bank in 10 Western European countries

  2. Citi to sack unvaccinated staff at the end of the month

  3. Wise shares tank on Citi analyst note

  4. Starling pulls Facebook advertising; preps SaaS offering

  5. UK parliament launches crypto group

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

The Reinvention of Card Payments

The Reinvention of Card Payments