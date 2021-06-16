Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Futures Industry Association (FIA) ABN Amro Bank of America Barclays Bank Citi Credit Suisse Goldman Sachs JPMorgan Chase Morgan Stanley UBS Wells Fargo Bank

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

People Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Findex Futures and options Reference data
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Clearing firms invest in FIA Tech

Clearing firms invest in FIA Tech

A group of 10 clearing firms have committed $44 million to the Futures Industry Association's FIA Tech.

FIA Tech was launched in 2007 as a technology provider to the thousands of futures industry market participants, helping with digitally managing give-up agreements, meeting regulatory compliance requirements, and settling brokerage fees and providing reference data products.

FIA will retain a stake in the business but is now joined by ABN Amro Clearing, Bank of America, Barclays, Citi, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Wells Fargo.

Financial industry executive and former FIA chair Richard Berliand has agreed to join the board as independent director.

The newly-capitalised business will work on the development of existing products and launch new efforts designed to improve market infrastructure across the listed and cleared derivatives industry.

Nick Solinger, CEO, FIA Tech said: "More than 8,000 market participants globally rely on FIA Tech’s services, and we are excited to bring greater innovation and efficiency to their firms, clients and investors.

"With this investment, FIA Tech will be able to further address the needs of the market - buyside firms, end users, clearing firms, introducing brokers and market makers."

Related Companies

Futures Industry Association (FIA) ABN Amro Bank of America Barclays Bank Citi Credit Suisse Goldman Sachs JPMorgan Chase Morgan Stanley UBS Wells Fargo Bank

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

People Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Findex Futures and options Reference data
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Improving Straight Through Processing: The true solution for payment failures

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

ABN Amro

sponsored

Credit Suisse

sponsored

Goldman Sachs

sponsored

JPMorgan Chase

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Strategising retail payments towards a regulated, instant, and interoperable future[Webinar] Strategising retail payments towards a regulated, instant, and interoperable future

Trending

Trending

  1. Stripe launches ID verification tool; sees strong investor interest

  2. Wipro appoints YES Bank tech chief as CIO

  3. French and Swiss central banks to run wholesale digital currency trial

  4. PayPal vets launch decentralised cross-border payment network

  5. Lloyds Banking Group appoints David Gledhill from DBS as chief operating officer

Research
See all reports »
Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation

Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation

Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future

Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future

Factoring of the Future - Why Factors need to look to the Cloud

Factoring of the Future - Why Factors need to look to the Cloud