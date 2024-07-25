Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

AIB Group HSBC Lloyds Banking Group TSB Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Automated teller machines and network services Branch banking Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Major UK banks broke CMA rules

Major UK banks broke CMA rules

HSBC, Lloyds, TSB, and AIB have been rebuked by the UK's competition watchdog for failing to meet rules on providing customers with clear and up-to-date information.

HSBC listed 167 closed branches as still being open and provided incorrect information on business loan and overdraft rates, says the Competition and Markets Authority.

TSB failed to disclose the maximum amount customers would be charged for going into unarranged overdraft; AIB failed to make available the correct annual rates for some loans and some overdrafts through Open Banking and on its own website; and Lloyds failed to make available addresses of 363 ATMs through Open Banking.

The CMA has issued the four lenders with public letters. Lloyds, TSB and AIB have agreed changes but HSBC - which the CMA says has breached the order more extensively - has been given detailed directions which include an action plan.

Dan Turnbull, senior director, CMA, says: "People deserve banks they can trust to serve them well. Having correct information is essential when making important decisions about our finances. Banks handling our hard-earned money should have adequate processes in place to ensure this happens.

"It’s disappointing that 7 years on, we have to put in place formal enforcement measures to secure better compliance from a major bank like HSBC which, yet again, is in breach of the rules."

Related Companies

AIB Group HSBC Lloyds Banking Group TSB Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Automated teller machines and network services Branch banking Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Creating a Seamless Banking App Experience

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 25 July, 2024, 14:58Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

Quelle surprise; shame the CMA can't look at how HSBC failed to communicate 'clawback' to it's own staff, many now struggling as they see their bank pension reduced when they reach state pension age.... 

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] AI and Synthetic Data: Fighting Financial Fraud and Protecting Customers[On-Demand Webinar] AI and Synthetic Data: Fighting Financial Fraud and Protecting Customers

Trending

Trending

  1. Banks and payments hit as faulty CrowdStrike update causes global Microsoft outage

  2. Customer complaints over fraud reimbursement by Revolut surge

  3. Cash App quits UK

  4. UK open banking hits 10 million users

  5. FCA to lift customer onboarding restrictions for Modulr

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk