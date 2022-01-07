Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Moneygram International Coinme

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
MoneyGram buys stake in cryptocurrency cash exchange Coinme

MoneyGram buys stake in cryptocurrency cash exchange Coinme

MoneyGram has acquired a four per cent stake in Coinme, a US outfit that facilitates the cash purchase and sale of bitcoin at physical locations. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The investment - which closes out Coinme's Series A round - builds on an partnership between the two firms that lets people buy and sell bitcoin at some MoneyGram locations.

The firms say that there are additional initiatives in the pipeline that are expected to continue to increase the value of the partnership.

Alex Holmes, CEO, MoneyGram, says: "Our investment in Coinme further strengthens our partnership and compliments our shared vision to expand access to digital assets and cryptocurrencies."

MoneyGram has been aggressively pursuing crypto opportunities to ensure it does not get let behind in the blockchain era. The firm teamed up with Ripple back in 2019, tapping the blockchain startup's XRP digital currency for cross-border payment and foreign exchange settlement.

That partnership ended over a regulatory dust up with the Securities and Exchange Commission but MoneyGram recently joined forces with rival blockchain network Stellar to support instant money transfers using the USDC stablecoin.

Says Holmes: "At MoneyGram, we continue to be bullish on the vast opportunities that exist in the ever-growing world of cryptocurrency and our ability to operate as a compliant bridge to connect digital assets to local fiat currency."

Related Companies

Moneygram International Coinme

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Reinvention of Card Payments[New Report] The Reinvention of Card Payments

Trending

Related News
MoneyGram and Stellar team on instant crypto-to-cash transfers
/crypto

MoneyGram and Stellar team on instant crypto-to-cash transfers

MoneyGram locations to let customers buy and sell bitcoin with cash
/crypto

MoneyGram locations to let customers buy and sell bitcoin with cash

Ripple and MoneyGram wind down partnership

09 Mar 2021

Trending

  1. Top 5 NFT Investment Strategy- 2022

  2. Fintech founders accuse Starling&#39;s Boden of trying to stifle innovation

  3. Top NFT gaming platforms to Play and Earn in 2022!

  4. China&#39;s digital yuan wallet arrives in Android and Apple app stores

  5. Virtual Real Estate NFT | Predecessor Of Metaverse

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

The Reinvention of Card Payments

The Reinvention of Card Payments