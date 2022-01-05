Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

People's Bank of China

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Cryptocurrency

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
China&#39;s digital yuan wallet arrives on the Android and Apple app stores

China's digital yuan wallet arrives on the Android and Apple app stores

China's central bank has launched its CBDC wallet app on the Android and Apple app stores as it gears up for the forthcoming Winter Olympics.

In development since 2014, the Digital Yuan wallet has undergone extensive field testing across the country, with the pilot run handling transactions worth $5.34 billion as of June 2021. The central bank states that the CBDC had been used for over 70 million payments across more than 1.3 million scenario.

The wallet app has so far been available on an invitiation-only basis, but its arrival on the app stores signals the central bank's determination to seed the technology across the population ahead of the showcase Winter Olympic games in Shanghai next month when it will compete for traction against the dominant commercial payment apps from Ant Group and Tencent.

Nonetheless, the People's Republic continues to tread cautiously, wih the app store listing noting that the e-CNY app is still in a research and development pilot phase and is only available to selected users through supported institutions that provide services, including major domestic banks.

Related Companies

People's Bank of China

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Cryptocurrency

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Reinvention of Card Payments[New Report] The Reinvention of Card Payments

Trending

Related News
US athletes could be banned from trying out digital yuan at Olympics
/crypto

US athletes could be banned from trying out digital yuan at Olympics

Ant Group and Tencent promote their work on digital yuan with PBoC – SCMP
/crypto

Ant Group and Tencent promote their work on digital yuan with PBoC – SCMP

JD.com to accept digital yuan

07 Dec 2020

Shenzhen holds lottery to give away millions in digital yuan

13 Oct 2020

Trending

  1. Top 5 NFT Investment Strategy- 2022

  2. Fintech founders accuse Starling&#39;s Boden of trying to stifle innovation

  3. Santander accidentally sends customers &#163;130m

  4. Virtual Real Estate NFT | Predecessor Of Metaverse

  5. Finextra&#39;s top whitepapers of 2021

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

The Reinvention of Card Payments

The Reinvention of Card Payments