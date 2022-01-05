KodyPay hires former Atom exec Sophie Haagensen as COO

KodyPay, a mobile POS app and payments aggregator founded by students at the Universioty of York, has hired former Atom Bank executive Sophie Haagensen as chief operating officer.

As the former head of strategy and planning at Atom Bank, Haagensen played a significant role in securing the firm's banking licence and was programme director for its launch. Before joining Atom at its inception in 2014 and supporting the start-up’s growth from a team of just six to 430, Haagensen was previously the deputy director of the North East LEP.



“I’m thrilled to be joining the incredibly talented team at KodyPay at this exciting time of rapid growth.” Haagensen says. ” In-person payments continue to lag online payments for speed and convenience, and I believe KodyPay has the vision and the execution capability to change this. I’m delighted to join them in this quest, and the opportunity to build and grow another successful finttech is a genuine privilege.”



KodyPay co-founders Yoyo Chang (CEO) and Jack Howell (CDO) have raised $6m to date from a network of high-profile investors, including KodyPay chairman Hank Uberoi, formerly of Earthport, and Monzo co-founder Paul Rippon.



The company now claims retail customers across 15 cities in the UK, delivering hardware-free payment acceptance services encompassing e-wallets, pay-later providers, or debit and credit cards.