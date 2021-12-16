Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

IBM Financial Services Banque de France HSBC

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Banque de France demos ledger interoperability in CBDC trials

Banque de France demos ledger interoperability in CBDC trials

The Banque de France has completed the last of its interbank settlement in CBDC experiments, demonstrating the possibility of direct ledger interoperability in a hybrid cloud environment across multiple technologies and asset classes.

Launched in March 2020, the French central bank has been at the forefront of a prolonged programme to explore the potential of a digital euro, beginning with a series of tests across interbank settlement.

Conducted in association with HSBC and IBM, the latest test case consisted of the issuance of a digital bond on a blockchain and its subscription with a settlement in CBDC.

The programme entailed an end-to-end transactional lifecycle of digital assets, through issuance, subscription by several actors, and coupon payment involving a conversion into another currency. All those transactions occurred across different blockchain environments operated by HSBC for the custody of the assets, and by the Banque de France for the securities settlement and the CBDC. Distributed ledgers based on IBM’s Hyperledger Fabric and R3’s Corda were integrated using IBM Research’s Weaver interoperability tool.

Mark Williamson, managing director GFX eRisk, partnerships & propositions at HSBC, says: "Our collaboration with IBM on this initiative has resulted in this milestone of streamlining front-to-back securities and foreign exchange DVP and PVP settlement processes. Interoperability across different DLT’s and technologies was key is demonstrating how to save time, reduce market risk and improve security for transactions between central banks, commercial banks and in time our clients around the world.”

IBM's Weaver tool allowed the transfer of the data pertaining to the digital bond across chains, to trigger automatically and atomically the settlement and the accounting of the securities, cash and foreign exchange flows in the various environments, whilst guaranteeing that the Banque de France could control the usage of the central bank money.

Nathalie Aufauvre, director general of financial stability and operations at the Banque de France, says: “Interoperability across platforms is a key element to maximize the benefits of the distributed ledger technology applied to financial markets. By achieving the transfer of data and assets, as well as the exchange of assets across different blockchains in an atomic way, the Banque de France and HSBC have demonstrated the possibility of such interoperability, essential to ensure that the multiple environments, on which the efficient functioning of markets rely, can coexist."

She says that the next tranche of the bank's ongoing CBDC experimentation will be mainly dedicated to cross-border transactions.

Related Companies

IBM Financial Services Banque de France HSBC

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Should Banks rethink how they invest in Payment Hubs?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Future-Ready Payments Solutions: Remaining competitive with reusable technology[New Impact Study] Future-Ready Payments Solutions: Remaining competitive with reusable technology

Trending

Related News
French and Swiss central banks hail completed wholesale CBDC trial
/crypto

French and Swiss central banks hail completed wholesale CBDC trial

Banque de France reports back on wholesale CBDC programme
/crypto

Banque de France reports back on wholesale CBDC programme

Singapore and French central banks test cross-border CBDC exchange

13 Jul

French and Swiss central banks to run wholesale digital currency trial

10 Jun

Banque de France CBDC used for fund settlement project

19 Jan

Banque de France selects eight firms to experiment with digital currency creation

21 Jul 2020

Trending

  1. JPMorgan to hire hundreds more staff for UK digital bank

  2. HSBC and Wells Fargo achieve PvP settlement finality with DLT

  3. Major UK banks to roll out shared banking hubs

  4. APImetrics and Finextra launch open access fintech, open banking and crypto API data dashboard

  5. BIS committee sets up cross-border payments task force

Research
See all reports »
Future-Ready Payments Solutions: Remaining competitive with reusable technology

Future-Ready Payments Solutions: Remaining competitive with reusable technology

Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

The Future of ESGTech 2022

The Future of ESGTech 2022