Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Banque de France

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Regulation & Compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Banque de France selects eight firms to experiment with digital currency creation

Banque de France selects eight firms to experiment with digital currency creation

The Banque de France is to work with eight firms in testing applications for a central bank digital currency interbank settlements.

The central bank issued a call for applications in April.

Eight applicants have been shortlisted for the test phase - Accenture, Euroclear, HSBC, Iznes, LiquidShare, ProsperUS, Seba Bank and Societe Generale - Forge.

Experiments proposed by the successful applicants will allow (i) exploring new ways of exchanging financial instruments (excluding crypto-assets) for central bank money, (ii) testing the settlement in central bank digital currency in order to improve executing conditions for cross-border payments and (iii) revising the arrangements for making central bank money available.

Banque de France states: “The lessons learnt from these experiments will be a direct contribution to the more global reflection conducted by the Eurosystem on the value of a CBDC.”

In May, The Banque de France conducted its first experiment with Societe Generale to test the use of a blockchain platform to settle a transaction with a central bank digital currency.

SocGen said the effort demonstrates the feasibility of financial securities being digitally settled and delivered in CBDC for interbank settlements.

Eventually, the technology could help boost automation and shorten payment processes, simplifying market infrastructures and strengthening security.

Related Companies

Banque de France

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Regulation & Compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?, [New Paper] Is Request to Pay th[New Paper] Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Trending Stories

Related News
Banque de France and SocGen test digital euro
/crypto

Banque de France and SocGen test digital euro

Banque de France plans CBDC experiments
/crypto

Banque de France plans CBDC experiments

Trending

  1. HSBC signs multi-year deal with Amazon Web Services

  2. Outages caused by Wirecard show that the time to look at multi-acquiring is now

  3. Missing Wirecard exec Marsalek under protection of GRU in Moscow

  4. Monzo to charge users for account aggregation features

  5. PayPal confirms crypto interest

Research
See all papers »
How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?