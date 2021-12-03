Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Mexican BNPL outfit Kueski raises $202m in debt and equity

Mexican BNPL outfit Kueski raises $202m in debt and equity

Mexican online lender and BNPL provider Kueski has raised $202 in a debt and equity round led by StepStone Group.

OnePrime Capital, Glisco Partners, Altos Ventures, Cometa, Richmond Global Ventures, Cathay Innovation, Rise Capital, and Angel Ventures Mexico joined the $102 million equity raise. Victory Park Capital led the $100 million debt financing.

Mexico has the fifth highest rate of unbanked citizens globally, and nearly 90% of retail transactions are made with cash.

With instalment plans surging in popularity around the world, the Kueski Pay BNPL product has seen 210X year-over-year growth in Gross Merchandise Volume in the last 12 months.

The firm has recently rolled out its BNPL product in bricks-and-mortar stores and is set to launch a mobile application, which will allow users to verify their profile, manage payments, and browse partner stores.

Adalberto Flores, CEO, Kueski, says: "Our goal is to connect the whole Mexican retail economy without requiring consumers to have a bank account, a credit card, or credit history.

"By using Kueski Pay, consumers can defer the costs of payment over time without expensive credit cards or bank loans, and merchants can tap into a whole new market and boost their sales."

