Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Zip

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Zip brings virtual card to UK for instore tap and pay

Zip brings virtual card to UK for instore tap and pay

Buy now, pay later operator Zip is introducing a mobile-based virtual card, enabling UK shoppers to tap and pay for their purchases at the checkout.

Following an initial launch in Australia and New Zealand, Tap and Pay with Zip is being rolled out nationwide across the UK in time for the festive shopping season, starting first in Homebase, The Fragrance Shop, Jollyes - The Pet People, and Hype clothing.

Research commissioned by Zip found that one in ten adults plan to use buy now, pay later this Christmas to spread the cost of gifts, with the most common purchases being clothing, grooming and electricals.

Anthony Drury, managing director at Zip, says: “The benefit of Tap and Pay is it’s hassle-free. You don’t need a code to use Zip instore, just use our virtual card through any digital wallet.

"Customers can now use Zip both online and in-store as part of the modern retail mix, providing a flexible way to pay, wherever they are.”

Related Companies

Zip

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Wealth Management 2022[New Report] The Future of Wealth Management 2022

Trending

Related News
Zip enters India with $50 million investment in ZestMoney
/payments

Zip enters India with $50 million investment in ZestMoney

Marqeta and Zip announce BNPL partnership in Australia
/payments

Marqeta and Zip announce BNPL partnership in Australia

Zip sets sights on Africa with acquisition of Payflex

01 Sep

Zip pushes into EU and Middle East with acquisitions of Twisto and Spotii

24 May

Australia's Zip invests in Czech BNPL player Twisto

21 Jan

Westpac sells stake in BNPL firm Zip for $337 million

26 Oct 2020

Trending

  1. Revolut launches ‘offensive’ menstruation campaign

  2. Nubank moves into e-commerce

  3. ECB extends oversight of electronic payments to digital wallets and crypto-assets

  4. Stripe launches online-to-offline Terminal across Europe

  5. DeFi fraud and theft losses reach $10.5 billion in 2021

Research
See all reports »
Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

The Future of Wealth Management 2022

The Future of Wealth Management 2022

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach