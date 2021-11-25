Zip brings virtual card to UK for instore tap and pay

Buy now, pay later operator Zip is introducing a mobile-based virtual card, enabling UK shoppers to tap and pay for their purchases at the checkout.

Following an initial launch in Australia and New Zealand, Tap and Pay with Zip is being rolled out nationwide across the UK in time for the festive shopping season, starting first in Homebase, The Fragrance Shop, Jollyes - The Pet People, and Hype clothing.



Research commissioned by Zip found that one in ten adults plan to use buy now, pay later this Christmas to spread the cost of gifts, with the most common purchases being clothing, grooming and electricals.



Anthony Drury, managing director at Zip, says: “The benefit of Tap and Pay is it’s hassle-free. You don’t need a code to use Zip instore, just use our virtual card through any digital wallet.



"Customers can now use Zip both online and in-store as part of the modern retail mix, providing a flexible way to pay, wherever they are.”

