Nasdaq to migrate North American markets to Amazon Cloud

Nasdaq is to migrate its North American markets to Amazon Cloud, beginning next year with options mart MRX.

Core to Nasdaq’s move to AWS will be AWS Outposts, which extend AWS infrastructure, services, APIs, and tools to any datacenter, co-location space, or on-premises facility. Nasdaq plans to incorporate AWS Outposts directly into its core network to deliver ultra-low-latency edge compute capabilities from its primary data center in Carteret, New Jersey, effectively creating the first-ever private AWS Local Zone for the capital markets industry.

“This landmark partnership with AWS seeks to power a truly cloud-based market infrastructure that is more resilient, scalable, and accessible for all market participants,” says Adena Friedman, president and CEO, Nasdaq. “For over a decade, Nasdaq has used the elasticity and high security of AWS to deliver client-driven solutions. Our innovative, new collaboration with AWS creates a bridge to the future for our markets and represents the next major step forward in Nasdaq’s cloud journey.”

Nasdaq says it will partner with AWS to develop viable cloud choices for the 130 market infraqstructure clients that currently rely on its technology platform.

The Exchange says it will also deliver a migration blueprint for its market technology clients using a combination of public cloud and edge compute options.

The news from Nasdaq follows last month's $1 billion invesment in global derivatives exchange CME Group by Google alongside a separate ten-year deal to move the US futures and options market to the Cloud.

