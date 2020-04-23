Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Nasdaq launches cloud data service

Exchange operator Nasdaq has launched a cloud data service, running on AWS, that gives clients access, via a suite of APIs, to real-time exchange data, index and fund data.

Nasdaq says the APIs use open-source delivery standards and a SDK to fast-track engineering efforts, which eliminates the need for hardware procurement, proprietary protocols, file formats, and leased lines.

This allows for effortless integration of data from disparate sources, and a dramatic reduction in time to market for customer-designed applications, making it ideal for entrepreneurs and fintech firms and traditional applications.

Although running on AWS, the service is compatible with multiple cloud providers.

Lauren Dillard, head, global information services, Nasdaq, says: "Nasdaq Cloud Data Service is a significant advancement in the financial data space, as it uses the cloud to stream important, real-time market data tailored to our clients’ specific needs."

