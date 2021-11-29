SME challenger bank Redwood hits profitability

Redwood, the British challenger bank for SMEs, has hit profitability less than four years after launching.

Redwood opened in August 2017 after being ‘born in the cloud’ and achieving one of the fastest licence-to-launches in UK banking history, with a focus on offering secured SME mortgages for business owners.



Headquartered in Hertfordshire with more than 100 employees, it has now achieved monthly profitability after attracting more than 5000 customers. The bank has lent more than £400 million to SMEs and attracted deposits of over £400 million.



Gary Wilkinson, CEO, Redwood Bank, says: "Many traditional banks are hampered by cumbersome lending practices and legacy IT systems.



"However, Redwood Bank is perfectly positioned to help British SMEs take advantage of commercial and residential property opportunities by offering a highly tailored lending service for customers and brokers alike, built around a team of very experienced regional managers and efficient, nimble, customer-led processes."



Meanwhile, the bank has named Starling founding director Mark Winlow as chairman.