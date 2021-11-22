Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
El Salvador to build &#39;Bitcoin City&#39;

El Salvador to build 'Bitcoin City'

El Salvador's crypto enthusiast president is planning to build a "Bitcoin City" that will be partly funded by a bitcoin bond.

Earlier this year, El Salvador became the world's first country to accept bitcoin as legal tender.

Now, president Nayib Bukele has set out his vision for Bitcoin City - complete with residential and commercial areas and an airport - in the eastern region of La Union.

The city would get geothermal power from a volcano and be laid out in a circle, like a coin, with a central plaza that looks like a bitcoin symbol from the air, says Bukele.

El Salvador is working with Blockstream on a $1 billion bitcoin bond, half of which would be used to build out energy and bitcoin mining infrastructure in the region and half to buy bitcoin.

The bond will be funded through VAT, the only tax that will be levied in the new city.

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Should Banks rethink how they invest in Payment Hubs?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking[New Paper] Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

Trending

Related News
Banco Hipotecario and Open Bank Project bid to facilitate bitcoin adoption in El Salvador
/crypto

Banco Hipotecario and Open Bank Project bid to facilitate bitcoin adoption in El Salvador

El Salvador becomes first country to accept Bitcoin as legal tender
/crypto

El Salvador becomes first country to accept Bitcoin as legal tender

Trending

  1. Amazon to ban Visa credit cards in the UK

  2. Revolut launches ‘offensive’ menstruation campaign

  3. Binance and Ripple weigh in on crypto regulation

  4. European Payments Initiative seeks funding to take on Visa and Mastercard

  5. CMA delays open banking &#39;sweeping&#39; timetable

Research
See all reports »
Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

The Future of Wealth Management 2022

The Future of Wealth Management 2022

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach