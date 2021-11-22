El Salvador to build 'Bitcoin City'

El Salvador's crypto enthusiast president is planning to build a "Bitcoin City" that will be partly funded by a bitcoin bond.

Earlier this year, El Salvador became the world's first country to accept bitcoin as legal tender.



Now, president Nayib Bukele has set out his vision for Bitcoin City - complete with residential and commercial areas and an airport - in the eastern region of La Union.



The city would get geothermal power from a volcano and be laid out in a circle, like a coin, with a central plaza that looks like a bitcoin symbol from the air, says Bukele.



El Salvador is working with Blockstream on a $1 billion bitcoin bond, half of which would be used to build out energy and bitcoin mining infrastructure in the region and half to buy bitcoin.



The bond will be funded through VAT, the only tax that will be levied in the new city.



