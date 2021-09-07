Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

International Monetary Fund JP Morgan Moody's Analytics

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Financial inclusion

Keywords

Alternative finance DeFi Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
El Salvador becomes first country to accept Bitcoin as legal tender

El Salvador becomes first country to accept Bitcoin as legal tender

The central American nation today sets a world-first as it adopts the cryptocurrency for use across all goods and services – even taxes.

The move was pushed forward by President Nayib Bukele who has long sung the praises of the digital currency and has courted controversy throughout his tenure. For instance, this week he also called for mandatory retirement of judges over the age of 60 - meaning a dismissal of one third of judges currently serving.

Bukele has framed the adoption of Bitcoin over Twitter as needing to “break the paradigms of the past” and that “El Salvador has the right to move toward the first world.” The plan is reportedly aimed at reducing or eliminating the $400 million El Salvador spends annually on commissions for remittances - largely sent from the US.

The country’s legislature convincingly passed the law on June 9, with 62 in favour, 19 opposed and three in abstention. Yet, a report released by JP Morgan following the ‘Bitcoin Law’s’ passing found that a 54% of Salvadorans viewed the law as “not at all correct”, 24% felt the law was “only a little correct” and just 20% were in favour of its approval.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) also warned of the risks that Bitcoin adoption could present given its volatile nature, and others have raised concerns that this new legal tender could tarnish El Salvador’s efforts to seek financing from the IMF. Moody’s also downgraded the nation’s creditworthiness when the Bitcoin Law was passed.

Tweeting on his personal account last night, Bukele announced the nation’s purchase of 200 new coins, bringing its total holdings to 400 Bitcoin.

Soon after, the President retweeted this celebratory clip:

 

 

Related Companies

International Monetary Fund JP Morgan Moody's Analytics

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Financial inclusion

Keywords

Alternative finance DeFi Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] SMEs Front and Centre - How business needs are driving (Instant) Payments Innovation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?[New Paper] Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

Trending

Related News
Square to build DeFi platform business
/crypto

Square to build DeFi platform business

Square to build hardware bitcoin wallet
/crypto

Square to build hardware bitcoin wallet

BIS backs CBDCs to win out against bitcoin, stablecoins and Big Tech

23 Jun

Trending

  1. Debt collection: The hidden downside of BNPL

  2. ANZ, Citi, HSBC and Standard Chartered in the running for MAS digital currency prize

  3. Fired credit union employee gets revenge by wiping 20GB of data

  4. Ikea owner invests in BNPL firm Jifiti

  5. Central banks to develop prototypes for cross-border CBDC settlement

Research
See all reports »
Competitive Advantage through Connectivity

Competitive Advantage through Connectivity

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth

Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel