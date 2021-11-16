Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Citi

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Branch banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Citi opens flagship branch in Manhattan

Citi opens flagship branch in Manhattan

As it opens the doors to a 7000 square foot flagship branch in Manhattan, Citi says it is "doubling down" on its network, despite the rise of digital banking.

Gonzalo Luchetti, head, US consumer-bank, Citi, told Bloomberg: “We’re very focused on doubling down in our core markets. If you want to talk to somebody about your financial situation, financial planning, your small business, your mortgage, you many times want to talk to a human. And we want to deliver that.”

The new branch includes 14-foot sliding screens, modern ATMs, free WiFi, an "interactive knowledge library wall" and a service bar, where Citi staff can assist with more complex banking needs.

Meanwhile, Luchetti told Bloomberg that the bank is "disappointed" about Google's recent decision to ditch a checking account in partnership with Citi, adding: "We continue to partner with both physical as well as digital companies. We continue to talk to Google.”

Related Companies

Citi

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Branch banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Machine Learning: The true solution for mitigating fraud in a digital world

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Wealth Management 2022[New Report] The Future of Wealth Management 2022

Trending

Related News
Citi launches digital platform to connect SMEs with local lenders
/retail

Citi launches digital platform to connect SMEs with local lenders

Citi introduces 'Zoom-free' Fridays
/wholesale

Citi introduces 'Zoom-free' Fridays

Trending

  1. Mastercard BNPL programme gains momentum

  2. ECB taps ING&#39;s Evelien Witlox to lead digital euro programme

  3. Top Ethereum Layer 2 Networks

  4. Digital ID firm Socure hits $4.5bn valuation

  5. Glen outlines pathway to live Britcoin launch

Research
See all reports »
Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

The Future of Wealth Management 2022

The Future of Wealth Management 2022

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach