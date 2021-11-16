Citi opens flagship branch in Manhattan

As it opens the doors to a 7000 square foot flagship branch in Manhattan, Citi says it is "doubling down" on its network, despite the rise of digital banking.

Gonzalo Luchetti, head, US consumer-bank, Citi, told Bloomberg: “We’re very focused on doubling down in our core markets. If you want to talk to somebody about your financial situation, financial planning, your small business, your mortgage, you many times want to talk to a human. And we want to deliver that.”



The new branch includes 14-foot sliding screens, modern ATMs, free WiFi, an "interactive knowledge library wall" and a service bar, where Citi staff can assist with more complex banking needs.



Meanwhile, Luchetti told Bloomberg that the bank is "disappointed" about Google's recent decision to ditch a checking account in partnership with Citi, adding: "We continue to partner with both physical as well as digital companies. We continue to talk to Google.”