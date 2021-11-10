Digital Horizon launches $200m fintech-focused venture fund

Digital Horizon is launching its second venture fund, with a target volume of $200 million and a focus on the fintech and corporate software sectors.

The first fund, which opened in 2019 has so far returned 40% per annum to investors, with a portfolio of more than 20 companies, including Klarna, Oxygen and insurtechs Cuvva and Obligo.



The new fund will invest in companies at all stages of the startup cycle and focus on firms founded by immigrant entrepreneurs.



Alan Vaksman, managing partner, Digital Horizon, says: "We firmly believe in migratory talents and their abilities to build best-in-class solutions which drive economies forward.



"We are extremely proud of the success of our first fund and are confident that our investment strategy will be just as successful going forward."