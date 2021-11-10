Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Digital Horizon launches $200m fintech-focused venture fund

Digital Horizon launches $200m fintech-focused venture fund

Digital Horizon is launching its second venture fund, with a target volume of $200 million and a focus on the fintech and corporate software sectors.

The first fund, which opened in 2019 has so far returned 40% per annum to investors, with a portfolio of more than 20 companies, including Klarna, Oxygen and insurtechs Cuvva and Obligo.

The new fund will invest in companies at all stages of the startup cycle and focus on firms founded by immigrant entrepreneurs.

Alan Vaksman, managing partner, Digital Horizon, says: "We firmly believe in migratory talents and their abilities to build best-in-class solutions which drive economies forward.

"We are extremely proud of the success of our first fund and are confident that our investment strategy will be just as successful going forward."

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Staying in the Request to Pay race: What is at stake for businesses?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Impact Study] Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency[Impact Study] Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Trending

Related News
Illuminate Financial closes on $100 million fintech fund
/startups

Illuminate Financial closes on $100 million fintech fund

Finch Capital closes €150m fintech fund
/startups

Finch Capital closes €150m fintech fund

BBVA pumps further $150 million into fintech venture fund Propel

02 Feb

ABN Amro tops up fintech venture fund

17 Dec 2020

Trending

  1. Revolut app lets customers sketch their own card design

  2. Klarna launches one-stop shopping app globally

  3. JPMorgan estimates CBDCs could save corporates &#163;100 billion in transaction costs

  4. Revolut wants to build its own crypto exchange

  5. Binance legal action sees thousands of claimants join ‘landmark’ proceedings

Research
See all reports »
Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Continuous Reinvention: The holy grail of Digital Transformation

Continuous Reinvention: The holy grail of Digital Transformation

Open Banking powered by the Cloud, Democratising Finance at Scale

Open Banking powered by the Cloud, Democratising Finance at Scale