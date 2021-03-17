Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Markets Wholesale banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Illuminate Financial closes on $100 million fintech fund

Illuminate Financial closes on $100 million fintech fund

Fintech venture fund Illuminate Financial has closed the lid on a $100 million war chest with backing from Barclays, JPMorgan, Deutsche Boerse and IHS Markit.

Set up by City veteran Mark Beeston in 2014, Illuminate has put its weight behind a host of emerging disruptive technology tredns in financial serivices, from crypto to wealth to ESG. Portfolio companies include the likes of low code development startup Genesis, data privacy software Privitar, and compliance startup RegTek.

The new fund, which is double Illuminate's first raise, has been two-years in the making.

"It has been a true fundraising marathon with Brexit deadlines and Covid shutdowns being major events outside our control that we had to contend with," says Beeston. "We had to just pick up and adapt as our plans and timelines were wrecked time and again."

The firm has already made seven investments with the fresh capital, and secured its first successful exit with the sale of crypto firm Curve to PayPal earlier last month.

The future direction of the fund remains uncertain, says Beeston: "We are not yet post-Covid but feeling like there is light at the end of that tunnel with a whole series of new opportunities to find and challenges to overcome. Working out how to deploy this capital whilst also working out what everyone’s 'new normal' will become and how it will impact change."

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Markets Wholesale banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Digital Identity Verification: Reducing Friction in Online Account Opening

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?[New Paper] Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Trending

Related News
RegTech startup SteelEye raises $10 million

RegTech startup SteelEye raises $10 million

Baton Systems raises $4m for DLT-based bank payments tech

Baton Systems raises $4m for DLT-based bank payments tech

Illuminate Financial and Commerzbank's Main Incubator pump EUR1 million into TransFicc

11 Oct 2017

Trending

  1. Ripple settles with Youtube over XRP scam suit

  2. Citi streamlines cross-border payments with digital documentation

  3. Axis Bank introduces &#39;Wear &#39;N&#39; Pay&#39;

  4. Stripe raises $600 million at a $95 billion valuation

  5. HSBC taps Google Cloud for call centre AI

Research
See all papers »
Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021