News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Amazon developing POS to compete with PayPal, Shopify

Amazon developing POS to compete with PayPal, Shopify

Insider reports that Amazon’s Project Santos is working on the point-of-sale (POS) solution to compete with the likes of industry giants.

Project Santos is a dedicated (once-secret) taskforce launched by Amazon last year with the aim of brainstorming innovations to compete against Canadian giant, Shopify.

According to an internal Amazon document seen by Insider, the solution designed for third-party retailers will process transactions both online and in store, and offer technological capabilities that allow for data analytics around inventory and other business functions.

It will also offer Amazon checkout options and will connect to Prime services, Flex delivery and the palm identification system.

The document reads: “This will allow our small business (SMB) customers to unify their online and offline channel management including inventory, offer Amazon One for contactless recognition and payment, and offer a customisable loyalty program that can utilise Prime benefits.”

“We believe this offering lets Amazon to do the heavy lifting of order placement and fulfilment at a rate that is more affordable than other competitors, thus allowing SMBs to focus on their product development and growth.”

