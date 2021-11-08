Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
FTX leads $150m Series C extension for Chipper Cash

African cross-border payments startup Chipper Cash has raised $150 million at a $2 billion valuation in a Series C extension round led by cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

SVB Capital, Deciens Capital, Ribbit Capital, Bezos Expeditions, One Way Ventures and Tribe Capital joined the extension, which comes six months after a $100 million Series C.

Founded in San Francisco in 2018 by Ugandan Ham Serunjogi and Ghanaian Maijid Moujaled, Chipper Cash is a mobile app that lets people transfer money across borders, fast and cheaply.

Currently available in seven African countries - Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda - as well as the UK, the startup claims to have four million users.

The firm is looking to expand to new countries and has recently introduced a crypto product and will soon let users invest in US stocks.

It has also begun offering remittances between the US and African countries and scored a deal with Twitter to power payments for the Tip Jar service.

