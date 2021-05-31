Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
African payments startup Chipper Cash raises $100m

African cross-border payments startup Chipper Cash has raised $100 million in a Series C funding round led by SVB Capital.

Deciens Capital, Ribbit Capital, One Way Ventures, 500 Startups, Tribe Capital, Brue2 Ventures, and Jeff Bezo's personal VC fund joined the round, according to TechCrunch.

Founded in San Francisco in 2018 by Ugandan Ham Serunjogi and Ghanaian Maijid Moujaled, Chipper Cash is a mobile app that lets people transfer money across borders, fast and cheaply.

Currently available in seven African countries - Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda - as well as the UK, the startup claims to have four million users.

The firm is looking to expand to new countries and has recently introduced a crypto product and will soon let users invest in US stocks.

