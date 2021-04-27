Standard Life Aberdeen faces mockery for Abrdn rebrand

Asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen has, to widespread mockery, decided to change its name to Abrdn to reflect a "modern, agile, digitally-enabled brand".
The new vowel-light name will still be pronounced "Aberdeen" when it comes into effect later this year, along with a new "visual identity," says the firm.
Says chief executive Stephen Bird: "Our new brand Abrdn builds on our heritage and is modern, dynamic and, most importantly, engaging for all of our client and customer channels."
In a two minute video posted on Twitter, the company attempts to tie the rebrand to a new, technology-led business "fit for the future".
