Standard Life Aberdeen faces mockery for Abrdn rebrand

Asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen has, to widespread mockery, decided to change its name to Abrdn to reflect a "modern, agile, digitally-enabled brand".

The new vowel-light name will still be pronounced "Aberdeen" when it comes into effect later this year, along with a new "visual identity," says the firm.Says chief executive Stephen Bird: "Our new brand Abrdn builds on our heritage and is modern, dynamic and, most importantly, engaging for all of our client and customer channels."In a two minute video posted on Twitter, the company attempts to tie the rebrand to a new, technology-led business "fit for the future".However, the big reveal prompted predictable ridicule on social media:Other companies got in on the mockery:Some responses were short and to the point:More seriously, one Tweeter raised the issue of whether the new name could pose problems for screen readers for blind people: