/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
Standard Life Bank

Wealth management

Marketing
Standard Life Aberdeen faces mockery for Abrdn rebrand

Standard Life Aberdeen faces mockery for Abrdn rebrand

Asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen has, to widespread mockery, decided to change its name to Abrdn to reflect a "modern, agile, digitally-enabled brand".

The new vowel-light name will still be pronounced "Aberdeen" when it comes into effect later this year, along with a new "visual identity," says the firm.

Says chief executive Stephen Bird: "Our new brand Abrdn builds on our heritage and is modern, dynamic and, most importantly, engaging for all of our client and customer channels."

In a two minute video posted on Twitter, the company attempts to tie the rebrand to a new, technology-led business "fit for the future".

However, the big reveal prompted predictable ridicule on social media:

Other companies got in on the mockery:

Some responses were short and to the point:

More seriously, one Tweeter raised the issue of whether the new name could pose problems for screen readers for blind people:

