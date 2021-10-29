Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
BofA launches Account Validation service

Bank of America has rolled out a fraud prevention service for corporate and public sector clients making payments in the US.

Prior to initiating an electronic credit or debit payment, a client using the service - called Account Validation - can verify the status of an account and authenticate its owner.

Supported by bank-owned Early Warning Services, the new option can respond to clients' inquiries in near real-time with companies able to take advantage of it before making payments to consumers via ACH, wire transfer, or a real-time payment.

BofA says Account Validation also assists in helping prevent misdirected payments, which occur when a payee inadvertently provides an incorrect account number.

David Kretz, head, global payments, global transaction services, BofA, says: "With fraud on the rise, companies can no longer make assumptions about whether the person or entity on the other end of a payment is who they say they are.

"Account Validation and other fraud prevention tools are essential for today's treasury teams."

