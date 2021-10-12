Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of America

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Bank of America launches Recipient Select for B2C payouts

Bank of America launches Recipient Select for B2C payouts

Bank of America is rolling out a new business-to-consumer payments portal that enables recipients of payouts to select their preferred method of payment.

Called Recipient Select, the service addresses complexities that companies grapple with related to the growth of business-to-consumer payments, including the proliferation of consumer payment options and increasing expectations for faster and streamlined user experiences.

“Technology has brought tremendous diversity in payments, particularly in our personal lives where our expectations for speed and convenience grow every day,” says Derrick Walton, head of Emerging Payments in Global Transaction Services (GTS) at Bank of America. “Our corporate clients are facing pressure to address their beneficiaries’ payment preferences and with Recipient Select, we’re arming them with a tool that can perform that function and give them a competitive edge.”

Recipient Select currently supports six payment methods for payments to US consumers, including options such as Zelle, PayPal, ACH, and Check. For payments to consumers overseas, recipients can choose to receive their funds via PayPal, cross-currency ACH or cross-border wire.

The bank says future enhancements will include the addition of new payout methods.

“Bank of America processes trillions of dollars in payments every day. We’re keenly aware of the vital role that the payment experience has on building trust and goodwill between counterparties,” says Fernando Iraola, co-head of Global Corporate Sales GTS and head of GTS Latin America. “Recipient Select is a powerful tool for companies looking to deepen their relationships with customers.”

Related Companies

Bank of America

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Payment Efficiency and the intersection with Customer Experience

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services[New Impact Study] Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Trending

Related News
BofA preps massive VR training programme
/retail

BofA preps massive VR training programme

BofA's financial planning tool proves a hit
/retail

BofA's financial planning tool proves a hit

Bank of America granted record number of patents

25 Aug

BofA customers go digital during pandemic

03 Feb

Big US banks pilot data sharing risk assessment service

27 Jan

Bank of America hails surge in mobile P2P payments

22 Aug 2019

Trending

  1. EBA Clearing, Swift and TCH test instant cross-border payments

  2. NatWest acquires pocket money app RoosterMoney

  3. NatWest pleads guilty to money laundering charges

  4. UniCredit and JP Morgan employ Swift Go for payments between Europe and US

  5. McKinsey: Firms should prepare for the ‘inevitable changes’ of CBDC

Research
See all reports »
Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider