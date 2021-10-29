Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Morningstar Broadridge Financial Solutions JP Morgan The Tifin Group

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Retail banking Start ups Wealth management

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Wealthtech player Tifin raises $47m

Wealthtech player Tifin raises $47m

Tifin, an umbrella group operating a host of AI-powered fintech businesses in the asset and wealth management industry, has hit a $447 million valuation off the back of a $47 million Series C funding round joined by Hamilton Lane and existing investors JP Morgan Asset Management, Morningstar and Broadridge.

The valuation is nearly five times higher than Tifin's Series A which was completed towards the end of 2020. A $22.3 million Series B round joined by JP Morgan Asset Management, Morningstar and Broadridge was completed in April this year.

The firm was founded in 2018 as a fintech studio and evolved into an operating business last year with focused divisions: Magnifi, a search-powered marketplace for investments; Financial Answers, a consumer platform built on financial media; and Tifin’s WealthTech platform.

All of the products are designed to "help bridge the gap" between retail investors, financial advisors, and asset managers and focus on "proven science, investment management, software, and algo technology".

Vinay Nair, CEO, Tifin, says: "Our growth to date is a sign of the potential the combination of financial expertise, AI and software technology has to address issues individuals face in managing their wealth to achieve financial freedom."

Related Companies

Morningstar Broadridge Financial Solutions JP Morgan The Tifin Group

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Retail banking Start ups Wealth management

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Staying in the Request to Pay race: What is at stake for businesses?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Impact Study] Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency[Impact Study] Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Trending

Related News
JP Morgan, Morningstar and Broadridge invest in Tifin
/wealth

JP Morgan, Morningstar and Broadridge invest in Tifin

Trending

  1. Accenture acquires BCS Consulting

  2. American Express opens business bank account

  3. Stripe partners Klarna to offer businesses BNPL options

  4. New challenger GB Bank awarded restricted banking licence

  5. FBI raids Chinese POS terminal maker PAX Technology

Research
See all reports »
Open Banking powered by the Cloud, Democratising Finance at Scale

Open Banking powered by the Cloud, Democratising Finance at Scale

Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency