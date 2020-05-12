Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Validus

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Alternative finance Machine learning
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
SME lending platform Validus raises funds for push into Thailand

SME lending platform Validus raises funds for push into Thailand

Singapore-based SME financing platform Validus has raised over US$14 million, with US$20 million in committed capital, in an ongoing Series B+ financing round.

The round was co-led by Vertex Growth Fund and Kuok Group's Orion Fund managed by K3 Venture Partners.

Founded in 2015, Validus provides a platform in Singapore, Vietnam and Indonesia where SMEs can access financing from accredited and institutional investors.

The new funding will be invested in the startup's technology platform, building up its position in its three markets, and entering a new one - Thailand - in the fourth quarter.

MX Kuok from K3 Ventures says: "We are highly impressed by the leadership and depth of credit management experience at Validus.

"The team has demonstrated the unique ability to capture critical data points, combined with comprehensive machine learning capabilities, to identify high-potential SMEs that may have fallen through the gaps of the traditional banking model."

Related Companies

Validus

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Alternative finance Machine learning
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Prime Time for Real-Time Report: Highlights & What the Payment Trends Mean for Your Business

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] How merchants can turn the challenge of SCA into a business boost - Join now, [O[On-Demand Webinar] How merchants can turn the challenge of SCA into a business boost - Join now

Trending Stories

Trending

  1. Ripple gets ready for ISO 20022

  2. ECB steps in over Swift’s ISO 20022 migration delay

  3. Banked moves out of beta to take on Visa and Mastercard

  4. Fintech revenues to hit $500bn by 2030 - UBS

  5. British Business Bank adds new lenders to Bounce Back Loan Scheme

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?