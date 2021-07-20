Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

MasterCard Paxos Circle Evolve Bank & Trust

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mastercard simplifies card payments for crypto firms

Mastercard simplifies card payments for crypto firms

Mastercard is using the USDC stablecoin to make it easier for people to spend their cryptocurrency with its cards.

Today, when people spend cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ether, or Litecoin, it must enter and settle on Mastercard’s network as traditional fiat currency - something that has proved a major operational barrier for crypto providers.

In February, Mastercard said it was preparing to solve this problem by enabling stablecoins directly on its network, acting as a bridge to simplify the process.

Today the card giant revealed that it is working on a pilot with Circle, the principal USDC operator, as well as Evolve Bank & Trust and Paxos Trust, to enable banks and crypto companies to offer a card option to people wanting to spend their digital assets anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

Raj Dhamodharan, EVP, digital asset and blockchain products & partnerships, Mastercard, says: “Today not all crypto companies have the foundational infrastructure to convert cryptocurrency to traditional fiat currency, and we’re making it easier.

"Through our engagement with Evolve, Paxos, Circle and the larger digital assets community, Mastercard expects to deliver on our promise of consumer choice to provide options to people around the world on how and when to pay.”

Related Companies

MasterCard Paxos Circle Evolve Bank & Trust

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Payments 2021

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Agile cloud migration and the customer experience connection[On-Demand Webinar] Agile cloud migration and the customer experience connection

Trending

Related News
Mastercard to enable crypto flow across its network
/crypto

Mastercard to enable crypto flow across its network

Mastercard launches CBDC testing platform for central banks
/crypto

Mastercard launches CBDC testing platform for central banks

Mastercard extends cryptocurrency interest

20 Jul 2020

Trending

  1. Apple partners Goldman Sachs for BNPL play - Bloomberg

  2. Facebook Pay comes to third-party e-commerce sites

  3. Railsbank goes global with $70 million fund raise

  4. Mastercard eases access to Faster Payments with PayPort+

  5. Revolut raises $800 million to become UK&#39;s most valuable fintech

Research
See all reports »
Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021