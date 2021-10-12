Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

FrankieOne

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Identity Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Robinhood and Monzo founders join $20 million round in Aus RegTech FrankieOne

Robinhood and Monzo founders join $20 million round in Aus RegTech FrankieOne

Melbourne-based digital onboarding firm FrankieOne has closed a star-studded $20 million Series A round, attracting multiple celebrity investors including international Djs The Chainsmokers, Robinhood founder and CEO Vlad Tenev, Monzo founder Tom Blomfield, and senior executives at Revolut and Public.com.

The round was led by Australian VC heavyweights AirTree Ventures, and Greycroft, a US-based VC firm whose prior investments include Bumble, HuffPost, and Venmo. Harry Stebbings’ UK-based 20VC, as well as Reinventure, Tidal Ventures, APEX Capital, and Mantis VC also participated.

Originally formulated as a neobank, FrankieOne pivoted to major on the customer onboarding problems facing major banks and fintechs. The company bringing together ID verification, KYC, KYB, AML, fraud and credit tools into a single unified platform that connects to over 350 vendors and data-sources to provide a ‘single point of truth’.

FrankieOne CEO Simon Costello, says: “Regulatory and technical challenges are often a major roadblock in a fintech’s ability to rapidly scale internationally. Our mission is to create a platform that provides fintechs with the convenience of consuming the world’s identity verification and fraud-prevention services via a single unified API. This allows fintechs to “switch on” geographies and services as they need, enabling them to focus on innovation and their core business.”

The company has experienced 20x year-on-year growth, with sales outside of Australia now comprising approximately 50% of revenue, compared with just one per cent only six months ago. In the last 18 months, the platform has attracted over 80 new clients across banking, BNPL, digital exchanges and fintech, including tier 1 companies such as Afterpay, Westpac, and Zipmex.

The funds raised from the Series A round will be put towards further extending its international footprint. In addition, the company says it will begin offering transaction monitoring for both fiat and cryptocurrencies later this year.

Related Companies

FrankieOne

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Identity Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Creating a Skill Development Programme aligned to Strategic Planning[Webinar] Creating a Skill Development Programme aligned to Strategic Planning

Trending

Related News
Blomfield lifts lid on foot-picking Softbank partner
/people

Blomfield lifts lid on foot-picking Softbank partner

Monzo and Zoom founders invest in payroll automation startup Pento
/startups

Monzo and Zoom founders invest in payroll automation startup Pento

Trending

  1. EBA Clearing, Swift and TCH test instant cross-border payments

  2. NatWest acquires pocket money app RoosterMoney

  3. NatWest pleads guilty to money laundering charges

  4. UniCredit and JP Morgan employ Swift Go for payments between Europe and US

  5. McKinsey: Firms should prepare for the ‘inevitable changes’ of CBDC

Research
See all reports »
Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider