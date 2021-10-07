Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Sweden&#39;s Minna opens London hub

Sweden's Minna opens London hub

Swedish subscription management app Minna Technologies is boosting its commitment to the UK, hiring staff and opening a London hub.

Founded in Gothenburg, Sweden in 2016, Minna enables customers to manage subscription services via their bank’s app. The platform can also notify customers when a free trial is about to end to prevent them from being charged, and facilitates utility switching to help customers find better deals.

In the UK, it counts Lloyds Banking Group as a customer and also recently teamed up with London-based open banking fintech Bud.

The firm has appointed GoCardless, PayPal and Visa veteran Mike Davies as chief commercial officer, and brought in former RBS executive Steve Hoy from Thought Machine as head of strategic partnerships. Meanwhile, Minna CFO Navpreet Randhawa is moving from Sweden to London.

Joakim Sjoblom, CEO, Minna, says: "The UK is a strong launchpad not just into European markets but it also acts as a bridge to our key expansion markets of the United States and Australia. The talent pool remains unparalleled, the digital ecosystem strong, and the institutional financial knowledge exceptional."

