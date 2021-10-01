Sibos 2021: Finextra's bespoke channel to deliver tailored conference highlights

Since 2003, Finextra Research has partnered with Swift to bring you a special-purpose financial services news channel, designed to keep Sibos attendees and the wider global banking community up-to-speed with news and views direct from the conference.

This channel will collate breaking news, announcements and industry interviews covering Swift, payments, standards, and innovation at Sibos 2021 to bring the best of the virtual event to Finextra’s 800,000 monthly readers worldwide.



Focusing on the topic of recharging global finance, Finextra will be covering Sibos’ interconnected themes - digital acceleration, managing risk, transformative technology and banking on change - with features, long reads and on our ever-popular FinextraTV channel.



A fixture in the calendar since 1978, Sibos in 2019 attracted a record 11,500 delegates and more than 300 exhibitors to London in pre-pandemic times.

This year, despite the event being consigned to a digital-only format, Sibos will feature early-stage educational briefings or longer explorations of complex issues and specialist topics with some of the most impressive names in finance.



The banking co-operative says it expects a return to normality for Sibos 2022, which will take place in Amsterdam from 10-13 October 2022.



