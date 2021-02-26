Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Related Companies

Affirm

Affirm

Affirm unveils BNPL debit card

Max Levchin's BNPL outfit Affirm is launching a debit card that lets users pay for purchases over time.

The Affirm card will let Americans pay upfront, from their bank account, or pay later, by using a unique post-purchase feature.

In a couple of taps, users will be able to instantly convert any eligible transaction into one that is pay-over-time - with no late fees or hidden charges.

Affirm was launched by PayPal co-founder Levchin in 2012 to offer consumers an alternative to credit cards.

Says Levchin: "In the last year, we’ve seen two key trends: huge growth of buy-now-pay-later transactions, and consumer preference shift to debit cards over credit cards.

"The Affirm Card combines the two, allowing Affirm to meet consumers where they are and empowering them to pay on their own terms."

Having ridden the BNPL wave in recent years, attracting millions of users and thousands of merchants, Affirm is prepping an IPO that will value it at over $9 billion.

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 26 February, 2021, 14:00

So in simple terms, it's a debit and a credit card! Why don't they just say that?

Report abuse
