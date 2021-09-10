Monzo makes BNPL move

UK digital challenger Monzo is the latest to jump aboard the increasingly crowded buy now, pay later train.

News of the plan, first reported by the Evening Standard, comes just days after Monzo rival Revolut confirmed that it is working on a checkout feature and the ability to let its customers to spread the cost of any purchase made using its card.



The BNPL market is booming in the UK and around the world. This week, PayPal agreed to pay $2.7 billion for Japan's Paidy, while Square is forking out $29 billion for Australia's Afterpay. Sweden's Klarna is the world's second most valuable privately-held fintech with a $45.6 billion valuation.



But an FCA report published earlier this year warned that there was “a significant potential [for] consumer harm”, flagging concerns about affordability checks and the possibility of hidden debt.



Monzo plans to allay some of these fears by carrying out affordability checks for customers, says the Standard, citing a source. The firm will also share data with credit agencies.