Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

pingNpay

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Blockchain E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Ripple vets unveil global micropayments network for Web 3.0

Ripple vets unveil global micropayments network for Web 3.0

A pair of ex-Ripple executives have brought their latest venture out of stealth, unveiling plans for a global micropayment network backed by blockchain technology.

Called pingNpay, the startup plans to create a new category of high frequency, low value payments (below $20 per transaction) aimed at unlocking new digital retail services which will be at the centre of the next development of the internet, Web 3.0.

The venture is the brainchild of Richard Bell, a former Ripple, Visa and Santander executive, and Jeremy Light, who worked at Ripple and led Accenture’s payment consulting business in Europe.

The network plans to launch next year, initially in the UK, using a digital coin backed by the pound.

Eventually, the network will use stablecoins in each country of operation, denominated and anchored in the local currency, 100% backed by liquid fiat assets with a published proof-of-reserve to meet regulatory expectations.

But consumers and merchants will not need to know they are paying or receiving stablecoins since they simply will see payments and balances in their local currency.

Says Bell: "In a world where micropayments are becoming common place, retailers are still finding monetising digital grazing a challenge, and many potential services they could offer have yet to see the light of day.

“No-one has yet to crack the sub-$20 digital payment market. The major card networks can process tens of thousands of payments per second, but even so the cheapest debit card payments cost retailers at least 20p per payment, which represents 20% of a £1 payment.

“pingNpay solves this problem and will unleash a new wave of ecommerce innovation for consumers and the next stage of the internet’s evolution, Web 3.0.”

Related Companies

pingNpay

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Blockchain E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] SMEs Front and Centre - How business needs are driving (Instant) Payments Innovation

Comments: (1)

Roberto Garavaglia
Roberto Garavaglia - Innovative Payments Strategy Advisor - Milan 13 September, 2021, 10:54Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

Great initiative! I think it's suitable also for micropayment in a Smart Cityt scenario, to monetize data.

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel[New Impact Study] Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Trending

Trending

  1. IOTA tapped by EU to enable region’s blockchain infrastructure

  2. Revolut plans to compete on ‘buy now, pay later’ market – Evening Standard

  3. Hedera Hashgraph beats DLT competitors on energy consumption

  4. Starling Bank to offer 6-month paid returnships

  5. Amazon developing POS to compete with PayPal, Shopify

Research
See all reports »
Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth

Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel