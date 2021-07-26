Danish pension fund Velliv rolls out open banking payments with Aiia

Danish pension fund Velliv has teamed up with open banking platform Aiia to let its 360,000 customers top up their pension funds instantly.

The move comes after a proof-of-concept at the end of last year that, Velliv says, found that customers preferred to make payments with their bank accounts rather than with cards because it is faster and more cost efficient.



Rune Mai, CEO, Aiia, says: "With open banking payments, there’s no need for pension customers to go to their online bank to transfer money manually. Now they can simply top-up Velliv pension deposits directly from their bank inside Velliv's environment."